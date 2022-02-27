CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wiley scores in MLS debut as Atlanta United tops Sporting KC

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 7:00 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Luiz Araujo and Dom Dwyer scored first-half goals and 17-year-old homegrown forward Caleb Wiley scored in his debut to spark Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in a Major League Soccer opener on Sunday.

Luiz Araujo staked Atlanta United to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 20th minute. Dwyer added his in the 45th minute.

Daniel Salloi’s goal in the 85th minute pulled Sporting KC (0-1-0) within a goal. Wiley’s first career goal came 4 minutes later to cap the scoring. Josef Martinez had two assists for the victors.

United outshot Sporting KC 12-11 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

Brad Guzan saved one of the two shots he faced for Atlanta United. Tim Melia saved two of the five shots he faced for Sporting KC.

