West Ham, Chelsea come from behind to oust lowly opponents

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:02 AM

LONDON (AP) — When the FA Cup game entered stoppage time, West Ham was facing a humiliating loss to sixth-tier side Kidderminster.

Alex Penny had scored in the 19th minute for the National North division’s third-place team who were outplaying the millionaires from London who are only point away from the Champions League places in the Premier League.

Only Declan Rice’s equalizer forced the game into extra time to prevent West Ham from being on the receiving end of the biggest upset in the 150 years of world soccer’s oldest competition.

Then to avoid a penalty shootout at the 6,000-capacity central England stadium, it took Jarrod Bowen scoring in stoppage time of extra time to recover a 2-1 victory against the team 113 places lower in the English league system.

It was a struggle too in London for European champion Chelsea, needing to come from behind to eliminate third-tier Plymouth 2-1 in extra time at Stamford Bridge to reach the fifth round.

Macaulay Gillesphey headed Plymouth into an early lead and Cesar Azpilicueta leveled via a fine backheel finish just before halftime.

But Chelsea couldn’t find a winner inside 90 minutes. Even after Marcos Alonso scored at the end of the first half of extra time, Plymouth still had a chance to level.

But goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s guessed correctly to save a late penalty from Ryan Hardie after the Plymouth striker had been fouled by Malang Sarr.

