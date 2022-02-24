Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Belding 64, Lakeview 25 Clawson 50, L’Anse Creuse 35 Coloma 40, Berrien Springs 34 Cooks Big Bay…

Belding 64, Lakeview 25

Clawson 50, L’Anse Creuse 35

Coloma 40, Berrien Springs 34

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 47, Maplewood Baptist 46

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50, Redford Union 5

Deckerville 56, Genesee 40

Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Linden 23

Flint Powers 56, Port Huron 43

Freeland 65, Bay City John Glenn 20

Garden City 66, Redford Thurston 26

Grayling 58, Houghton Lake 41

Haslett 25, Mason 10

Hemlock 55, Standish-Sterling 49

Homer 46, Union City 23

Kent City 49, West Michigan Aviation 22

Macomb Dakota 59, Royal Oak Shrine 32

Macomb Lutheran North 54, Fraser 25

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Detroit Country Day 50

Mason County Central 40, North Muskegon 18

Menominee 52, Escanaba 40

Morenci 49, Summerfield 31

Newaygo 40, Reed City 24

Norway 42, Eben Junction Superior Central 38

Ontonagon 47, Ewen-Trout Creek 39

Petoskey 48, Boyne City 29

Port Huron Northern 49, St. Clair 32

Romeo 34, Warren Cousino HS 31, OT

St. Catherine 48, Milan 43, OT

St. Mary’s Prep 65, Detroit U-D Jesuit 43

Sterling Heights Stevenson 56, Warren Regina 51, OT

Taylor 71, Lincoln Park 35

Utica 58, Notre Dame Prep 22

White Lake Lakeland 48, St. Mary’s Prep 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atlanta vs. Wolverine, ccd.

Wolverine vs. Atlanta, ccd.

