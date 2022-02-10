Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Astoria 57, Tillamook 20 Bandon 66, Toledo 17 Banks 41, Valley Catholic 25 Barlow 75, David Douglas…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 57, Tillamook 20

Bandon 66, Toledo 17

Banks 41, Valley Catholic 25

Barlow 75, David Douglas 28

Bend 38, McNary 21

Benson 74, Grant 39

Bonanza 44, Glide 22

Canby 47, McKay 13

Cascade Christian 53, South Umpqua 37

Central Catholic 65, Reynolds 30

Central Linn 56, Monroe 32

Clackamas 61, Sandy 21

Cleveland 55, Sunset 21

Colton 36, Sheridan 34

Condon 42, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 23

Coquille 51, Gold Beach 32

Crosshill Christian 43, Perrydale 33

Douglas 36, Brookings-Harbor 25

Jefferson PDX 38, Lincoln 23

Jordan Valley 60, Prairie City 35

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 72, Hood River 30

Nixyaawii 63, Griswold 12

North Douglas 59, Creswell 37

North Medford 68, South Eugene 43

Rogue River 47, Illinois Valley 44

St. Stephens Academy 29, Jewell 26

Sutherlin 59, St. Mary’s 20

Vernonia 53, Portland Christian 17

Willamette Valley Christian 44, Falls City 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

