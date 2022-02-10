Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 57, Tillamook 20
Bandon 66, Toledo 17
Banks 41, Valley Catholic 25
Barlow 75, David Douglas 28
Bend 38, McNary 21
Benson 74, Grant 39
Bonanza 44, Glide 22
Canby 47, McKay 13
Cascade Christian 53, South Umpqua 37
Central Catholic 65, Reynolds 30
Central Linn 56, Monroe 32
Clackamas 61, Sandy 21
Cleveland 55, Sunset 21
Colton 36, Sheridan 34
Condon 42, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 23
Coquille 51, Gold Beach 32
Crosshill Christian 43, Perrydale 33
Douglas 36, Brookings-Harbor 25
Jefferson PDX 38, Lincoln 23
Jordan Valley 60, Prairie City 35
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 72, Hood River 30
Nixyaawii 63, Griswold 12
North Douglas 59, Creswell 37
North Medford 68, South Eugene 43
Rogue River 47, Illinois Valley 44
St. Stephens Academy 29, Jewell 26
Sutherlin 59, St. Mary’s 20
Vernonia 53, Portland Christian 17
Willamette Valley Christian 44, Falls City 17
