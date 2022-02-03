Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bandon 49, Myrtle Point 34 Brookings-Harbor 50, St. Mary’s 30 Central Catholic 71, Sandy 50 Clackamas 65,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 49, Myrtle Point 34

Brookings-Harbor 50, St. Mary’s 30

Central Catholic 71, Sandy 50

Clackamas 65, Barlow 58

Coquille 59, Days Creek 33

Corbett 57, Estacada 23

Culver 46, Santiam 33

Eddyville 52, McKenzie 24

Gervais 40, Colton 29

Nelson 52, Reynolds 16

Oakridge 38, Monroe 33

Perrydale 45, Jewell 22

Sutherlin 51, Cascade Christian 24

Taft 43, Clatskanie 36

Triangle Lake 40, Crow 38

Western Christian High School 43, Sheridan 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

