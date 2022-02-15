OLYMPICS NEWS: What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | US men's hockey quarterfinal preview | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Wednesday’s Freestyle Skiing Results

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:13 PM

Wednesday

Men

Freeski Slopestyle

Final

1. Alexander Hall, United States, 90.01.

2. Nicholas Goepper, United States, 86.48.

3. Jesper Tjader, Sweden, 85.35.

4. Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 83.50.

5. Birk Ruud, Norway, 79.33.

6. Fabian Boesch, Switzerland, 78.05.

7. Colby Stevenson, United States, 77.41.

8. Matej Svancer, Austria, 73.05.

9. Max Moffatt, Canada, 70.40.

10. Ben Barclay, New Zealand, 67.40.

11. Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden, 40.46.

12. Kim Gubser, Switzerland, DNS.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

