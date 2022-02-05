OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Watford held 0-0 by Burnley in Hodgson’s 1st game in charge

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:27 PM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge of Watford ended in a 0-0 draw at Burnley on Saturday which leaves both sides still stuck in the relegation zone and fearing for their Premier League future.

Hodgson, the Premier League’s oldest-ever manager at 74, can take the positives from a first league clean sheet in 31 attempts for Watford.

For their part, the Clarets looked invigorated by the arrival of deadline-day attacking signing Wout Weghorst but still could not find the cutting edge needed.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley only has one league win all season after finally playing a fixture originally scheduled for Dec. 15 and twice postponed due to coronavirus-linked issues.

