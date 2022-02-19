OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Watford beats Aston Villa 1-0 to boost hopes of EPL survival

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 12:17 PM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Emmanuel Dennis ended Watford’s scoring drought and helped boost the club’s hopes of Premier League survival with a late header in a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr chipped a cross to the center of the area and Dennis slipped past substitute Ashley Young before powerfully heading the ball into the net in the 78th minute at Villa Park.

Watford’s first league win since beating Manchester United 4-1 on Nov. 20 was also its first under manager Roy Hodgson, who recently replaced Claudio Ranieri.

The victory moved Watford to the top of the relegation zone, though still four points behind 17th-place Newcastle.

The promoted club had gone four league games without scoring.

Steven Gerrard’s midtable Villa team has just one win in its last seven league games.

