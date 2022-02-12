Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round Sahith Theegala 66-64-69—199 Brooks Koepka…

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $8.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Sahith Theegala 66-64-69—199 Brooks Koepka 66-66-68—200 Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68—201 Talor Gooch 70-64-67—201 Xander Schauffele 67-65-69—201 Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62—201 Adam Hadwin 66-68-68—202 Tom Hoge 69-66-67—202 Max Homa 69-65-68—202 Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-66—202 Alex Noren 67-68-67—202 Garrick Higgo 70-69-64—203 Billy Horschel 67-69-68—204 Patton Kizzire 71-65-68—204 Keith Mitchell 69-69-66—204 Louis Oosthuizen 67-70-67—204 Rory Sabbatini 69-68-67—204 Brendon Todd 68-69-67—204 Bubba Watson 67-69-68—204 Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68-67—205 Chris Kirk 70-66-69—205 J.T. Poston 69-66-70—205 Jon Rahm 67-70-68—205 Scott Stallings 67-70-68—205 Justin Thomas 67-70-68—205 Abraham Ancer 68-67-71—206 Brian Harman 68-68-70—206 Martin Laird 70-67-69—206 Kevin Chappell 70-69-68—207 Corey Conners 72-66-69—207 Russell Knox 72-68-67—207 Troy Merritt 72-67-68—207 Sebastian Munoz 70-67-70—207 Sam Ryder 72-64-71—207 Adam Scott 68-70-69—207 Stewart Cink 67-71-70—208 Austin Eckroat 70-69-69—208 Lucas Glover 73-65-70—208 Russell Henley 71-69-68—208 Zach Johnson 69-70-69—208 Ryan Moore 69-71-68—208 Brian Stuard 71-69-68—208 Martin Trainer 71-69-68—208 Branden Grace 68-69-72—209 Kramer Hickok 70-67-72—209 Si Woo Kim 70-68-71—209 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 65-70-74—209 Cameron Young 68-69-72—209 Keegan Bradley 68-68-74—210 Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71—210 Kevin Kisner 67-69-74—210 Carlos Ortiz 69-67-74—210 Sung Kang 70-70-71—211 Jordan Spieth 70-69-72—211 Hudson Swafford 71-69-71—211 Brice Garnett 69-69-74—212 Doug Ghim 69-71-72—212 Stephan Jaeger 73-67-72—212 Matt Jones 72-68-72—212 Luke List 73-66-73—212 Francesco Molinari 70-69-73—212 Sepp Straka 72-68-73—213 Kevin Tway 68-70-75—213 Joel Dahmen 71-69-74—214 Harry Higgs 66-72-76—214 Peter Malnati 69-71-75—215 Charley Hoffman 67-72-79—218

Missed Cut

Sam Burns 68-73—141 Tyler Duncan 70-71—141 Rickie Fowler 71-70—141 Matt Kuchar 68-73—141 Adam Long 71-70—141 Mito Pereira 70-71—141 Seamus Power 71-70—141 Andrew Putnam 70-71—141 Patrick Rodgers 70-71—141 Ben Silverman 72-69—141 Gary Woodland 68-73—141 Wyndham Clark 74-68—142 Luke Donald 71-71—142 Tony Finau 74-68—142 Emiliano Grillo 70-72—142 Denny McCarthy 70-72—142 Graeme McDowell 68-74—142 Scott Piercy 71-71—142 Chez Reavie 69-73—142 Roger Sloan 72-70—142 Robert Streb 71-71—142 Daniel Berger 73-70—143 Jonathan Byrd 71-72—143 Dylan Frittelli 73-70—143 Lucas Herbert 70-73—143 Beau Hossler 72-71—143 Kelly Kraft 70-73—143 Pat Perez 73-70—143 Brandt Snedeker 72-71—143 Brendan Steele 75-68—143 Michael Thompson 70-73—143 Jimmy Walker 70-73—143 Cameron Davis 75-69—144 Brian Gay 73-71—144 Bill Haas 70-74—144 James Hahn 73-71—144 Viktor Hovland 72-72—144 Charles Howell III 75-69—144 Nate Lashley 71-73—144 Matthew NeSmith 74-70—144 C.T. Pan 74-70—144 Harold Varner III 75-69—144 Anirban Lahiri 70-75—145 Danny Lee 76-69—145 Kevin Streelman 72-73—145 Brandon Hagy 73-73—146 Hank Lebioda 74-72—146 William McGirt 73-73—146 Etienne Papineau 73-73—146 Jeffrey Kang 72-75—147 Seung-Yul Noh 72-75—147 Henrik Norlander 75-72—147 Kyle Stanley 73-74—147 Nick Taylor 72-75—147 Matt Wallace 71-76—147 Aaron Wise 72-75—147 Hayden Buckley 73-75—148 Craig Hocknull 74-74—148 Preston Summerhays 75-73—148 Tyler McCumber 76-73—149 Wesley Bryan 77-74—151 Nick Watney 78-73—151 Jason Dufner 75-77—152 Chesson Hadley 77-78—155 Adam Schenk 81-75—156

