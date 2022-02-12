Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round Sahith Theegala 66-64-69—199 Brooks Koepka…
Saturday
At Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $8.2 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Third Round
|Sahith Theegala
|66-64-69—199
|Brooks Koepka
|66-66-68—200
|Patrick Cantlay
|67-66-68—201
|Talor Gooch
|70-64-67—201
|Xander Schauffele
|67-65-69—201
|Scottie Scheffler
|68-71-62—201
|Adam Hadwin
|66-68-68—202
|Tom Hoge
|69-66-67—202
|Max Homa
|69-65-68—202
|Hideki Matsuyama
|68-68-66—202
|Alex Noren
|67-68-67—202
|Garrick Higgo
|70-69-64—203
|Billy Horschel
|67-69-68—204
|Patton Kizzire
|71-65-68—204
|Keith Mitchell
|69-69-66—204
|Louis Oosthuizen
|67-70-67—204
|Rory Sabbatini
|69-68-67—204
|Brendon Todd
|68-69-67—204
|Bubba Watson
|67-69-68—204
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|70-68-67—205
|Chris Kirk
|70-66-69—205
|J.T. Poston
|69-66-70—205
|Jon Rahm
|67-70-68—205
|Scott Stallings
|67-70-68—205
|Justin Thomas
|67-70-68—205
|Abraham Ancer
|68-67-71—206
|Brian Harman
|68-68-70—206
|Martin Laird
|70-67-69—206
|Kevin Chappell
|70-69-68—207
|Corey Conners
|72-66-69—207
|Russell Knox
|72-68-67—207
|Troy Merritt
|72-67-68—207
|Sebastian Munoz
|70-67-70—207
|Sam Ryder
|72-64-71—207
|Adam Scott
|68-70-69—207
|Stewart Cink
|67-71-70—208
|Austin Eckroat
|70-69-69—208
|Lucas Glover
|73-65-70—208
|Russell Henley
|71-69-68—208
|Zach Johnson
|69-70-69—208
|Ryan Moore
|69-71-68—208
|Brian Stuard
|71-69-68—208
|Martin Trainer
|71-69-68—208
|Branden Grace
|68-69-72—209
|Kramer Hickok
|70-67-72—209
|Si Woo Kim
|70-68-71—209
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|65-70-74—209
|Cameron Young
|68-69-72—209
|Keegan Bradley
|68-68-74—210
|Joseph Bramlett
|73-66-71—210
|Kevin Kisner
|67-69-74—210
|Carlos Ortiz
|69-67-74—210
|Sung Kang
|70-70-71—211
|Jordan Spieth
|70-69-72—211
|Hudson Swafford
|71-69-71—211
|Brice Garnett
|69-69-74—212
|Doug Ghim
|69-71-72—212
|Stephan Jaeger
|73-67-72—212
|Matt Jones
|72-68-72—212
|Luke List
|73-66-73—212
|Francesco Molinari
|70-69-73—212
|Sepp Straka
|72-68-73—213
|Kevin Tway
|68-70-75—213
|Joel Dahmen
|71-69-74—214
|Harry Higgs
|66-72-76—214
|Peter Malnati
|69-71-75—215
|Charley Hoffman
|67-72-79—218
Missed Cut
|Sam Burns
|68-73—141
|Tyler Duncan
|70-71—141
|Rickie Fowler
|71-70—141
|Matt Kuchar
|68-73—141
|Adam Long
|71-70—141
|Mito Pereira
|70-71—141
|Seamus Power
|71-70—141
|Andrew Putnam
|70-71—141
|Patrick Rodgers
|70-71—141
|Ben Silverman
|72-69—141
|Gary Woodland
|68-73—141
|Wyndham Clark
|74-68—142
|Luke Donald
|71-71—142
|Tony Finau
|74-68—142
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-72—142
|Denny McCarthy
|70-72—142
|Graeme McDowell
|68-74—142
|Scott Piercy
|71-71—142
|Chez Reavie
|69-73—142
|Roger Sloan
|72-70—142
|Robert Streb
|71-71—142
|Daniel Berger
|73-70—143
|Jonathan Byrd
|71-72—143
|Dylan Frittelli
|73-70—143
|Lucas Herbert
|70-73—143
|Beau Hossler
|72-71—143
|Kelly Kraft
|70-73—143
|Pat Perez
|73-70—143
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-71—143
|Brendan Steele
|75-68—143
|Michael Thompson
|70-73—143
|Jimmy Walker
|70-73—143
|Cameron Davis
|75-69—144
|Brian Gay
|73-71—144
|Bill Haas
|70-74—144
|James Hahn
|73-71—144
|Viktor Hovland
|72-72—144
|Charles Howell III
|75-69—144
|Nate Lashley
|71-73—144
|Matthew NeSmith
|74-70—144
|C.T. Pan
|74-70—144
|Harold Varner III
|75-69—144
|Anirban Lahiri
|70-75—145
|Danny Lee
|76-69—145
|Kevin Streelman
|72-73—145
|Brandon Hagy
|73-73—146
|Hank Lebioda
|74-72—146
|William McGirt
|73-73—146
|Etienne Papineau
|73-73—146
|Jeffrey Kang
|72-75—147
|Seung-Yul Noh
|72-75—147
|Henrik Norlander
|75-72—147
|Kyle Stanley
|73-74—147
|Nick Taylor
|72-75—147
|Matt Wallace
|71-76—147
|Aaron Wise
|72-75—147
|Hayden Buckley
|73-75—148
|Craig Hocknull
|74-74—148
|Preston Summerhays
|75-73—148
|Tyler McCumber
|76-73—149
|Wesley Bryan
|77-74—151
|Nick Watney
|78-73—151
|Jason Dufner
|75-77—152
|Chesson Hadley
|77-78—155
|Adam Schenk
|81-75—156
