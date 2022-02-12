OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 8:02 PM

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $8.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Sahith Theegala 66-64-69—199
Brooks Koepka 66-66-68—200
Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68—201
Talor Gooch 70-64-67—201
Xander Schauffele 67-65-69—201
Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62—201
Adam Hadwin 66-68-68—202
Tom Hoge 69-66-67—202
Max Homa 69-65-68—202
Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-66—202
Alex Noren 67-68-67—202
Garrick Higgo 70-69-64—203
Billy Horschel 67-69-68—204
Patton Kizzire 71-65-68—204
Keith Mitchell 69-69-66—204
Louis Oosthuizen 67-70-67—204
Rory Sabbatini 69-68-67—204
Brendon Todd 68-69-67—204
Bubba Watson 67-69-68—204
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68-67—205
Chris Kirk 70-66-69—205
J.T. Poston 69-66-70—205
Jon Rahm 67-70-68—205
Scott Stallings 67-70-68—205
Justin Thomas 67-70-68—205
Abraham Ancer 68-67-71—206
Brian Harman 68-68-70—206
Martin Laird 70-67-69—206
Kevin Chappell 70-69-68—207
Corey Conners 72-66-69—207
Russell Knox 72-68-67—207
Troy Merritt 72-67-68—207
Sebastian Munoz 70-67-70—207
Sam Ryder 72-64-71—207
Adam Scott 68-70-69—207
Stewart Cink 67-71-70—208
Austin Eckroat 70-69-69—208
Lucas Glover 73-65-70—208
Russell Henley 71-69-68—208
Zach Johnson 69-70-69—208
Ryan Moore 69-71-68—208
Brian Stuard 71-69-68—208
Martin Trainer 71-69-68—208
Branden Grace 68-69-72—209
Kramer Hickok 70-67-72—209
Si Woo Kim 70-68-71—209
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 65-70-74—209
Cameron Young 68-69-72—209
Keegan Bradley 68-68-74—210
Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71—210
Kevin Kisner 67-69-74—210
Carlos Ortiz 69-67-74—210
Sung Kang 70-70-71—211
Jordan Spieth 70-69-72—211
Hudson Swafford 71-69-71—211
Brice Garnett 69-69-74—212
Doug Ghim 69-71-72—212
Stephan Jaeger 73-67-72—212
Matt Jones 72-68-72—212
Luke List 73-66-73—212
Francesco Molinari 70-69-73—212
Sepp Straka 72-68-73—213
Kevin Tway 68-70-75—213
Joel Dahmen 71-69-74—214
Harry Higgs 66-72-76—214
Peter Malnati 69-71-75—215
Charley Hoffman 67-72-79—218

Missed Cut

Sam Burns 68-73—141
Tyler Duncan 70-71—141
Rickie Fowler 71-70—141
Matt Kuchar 68-73—141
Adam Long 71-70—141
Mito Pereira 70-71—141
Seamus Power 71-70—141
Andrew Putnam 70-71—141
Patrick Rodgers 70-71—141
Ben Silverman 72-69—141
Gary Woodland 68-73—141
Wyndham Clark 74-68—142
Luke Donald 71-71—142
Tony Finau 74-68—142
Emiliano Grillo 70-72—142
Denny McCarthy 70-72—142
Graeme McDowell 68-74—142
Scott Piercy 71-71—142
Chez Reavie 69-73—142
Roger Sloan 72-70—142
Robert Streb 71-71—142
Daniel Berger 73-70—143
Jonathan Byrd 71-72—143
Dylan Frittelli 73-70—143
Lucas Herbert 70-73—143
Beau Hossler 72-71—143
Kelly Kraft 70-73—143
Pat Perez 73-70—143
Brandt Snedeker 72-71—143
Brendan Steele 75-68—143
Michael Thompson 70-73—143
Jimmy Walker 70-73—143
Cameron Davis 75-69—144
Brian Gay 73-71—144
Bill Haas 70-74—144
James Hahn 73-71—144
Viktor Hovland 72-72—144
Charles Howell III 75-69—144
Nate Lashley 71-73—144
Matthew NeSmith 74-70—144
C.T. Pan 74-70—144
Harold Varner III 75-69—144
Anirban Lahiri 70-75—145
Danny Lee 76-69—145
Kevin Streelman 72-73—145
Brandon Hagy 73-73—146
Hank Lebioda 74-72—146
William McGirt 73-73—146
Etienne Papineau 73-73—146
Jeffrey Kang 72-75—147
Seung-Yul Noh 72-75—147
Henrik Norlander 75-72—147
Kyle Stanley 73-74—147
Nick Taylor 72-75—147
Matt Wallace 71-76—147
Aaron Wise 72-75—147
Hayden Buckley 73-75—148
Craig Hocknull 74-74—148
Preston Summerhays 75-73—148
Tyler McCumber 76-73—149
Wesley Bryan 77-74—151
Nick Watney 78-73—151
Jason Dufner 75-77—152
Chesson Hadley 77-78—155
Adam Schenk 81-75—156

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

