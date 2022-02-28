CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 4:21 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Texas (31) 8-0 775 1
2. Mississippi 6-0 692 6
3. Stanford 6-1 683 5
4. NC State 8-0 595 9
5. Vanderbilt 5-2 570 2
6. Arkansas 4-2 557 4
7. LSU 7-1 544 7
8. Oklahoma State 4-2 526 8
9. Oregon State 7-0 491 20
10. Arizona 7-1 486 15
11. Tennessee 7-0 438 16
12. Notre Dame 5-1 400 11
13. Georgia 7-0 383 17
14. TCU 6-1 355 18
15. Mississippi St. 4-3 310 3
16. Florida 6-2 308 10
17. Florida State 5-2 298 14
18. Texas Tech 5-2 239 12
19. Liberty 6-1 208 NR
20. Georgia Tech 7-1 204 23
21. Maryland 7-0 186 NR
22. Virginia 7-0 144 21
23. Miami 7-1 119 NR
24. North Carolina 6-1 91 NR
25. Sacramento State 7-0 68 NR

Dropped out: No. 13 East Carolina (2-5); No. 19 UC Irvine (4-3); No. 22 Dallas Baptist (4-3); No. 24 UCLA (5-3); No. 25 Duke (4-3).

Others receiving votes: Clemson (7-0) 66; Wake Forest (8-0) 50; UCLA (5-3) 33; UC Irvine (4-3) 22; Tulane (6-1) 18; Missouri (6-1) 16; East Carolina (2-5) 15; Long Beach State (2-4) 15; Tennessee Tech (6-0) 15; Duke (4-3) 14; Coastal Carolina (6-1) 13; Southern Mississippi (5-2) 13; Old Dominion (5-1) 12; Texas State (7-1) 12; Texas A&M (5-2) 11; Alabama-Birmingham (6-1) 10; Portland (6-1) 8; Davidson (6-1) 6; Louisiana Tech (5-2) 6; West Virginia (5-2) 6; Saint Mary’s (7-0) 5; Belmont (8-1) 4; Dallas Baptist (4-3) 4; Kentucky (7-0) 4; Michigan (5-2) 4; Oklahoma (5-2) 4; South Carolina (6-1) 4; Brigham Young (5-2) 3; UC Santa Barbara (5-2) 3; Auburn (5-2) 2; Iowa (4-2) 2; Connecticut (5-1) 1; Oregon (4-3) 1; Pennsylvania (2-1) 1; Purdue (8-0) 1; Southeast Missouri State (5-1) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

