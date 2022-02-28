USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Texas
|(31)
|8-0
|775
|1
|2. Mississippi
|6-0
|692
|6
|3. Stanford
|6-1
|683
|5
|4. NC State
|8-0
|595
|9
|5. Vanderbilt
|5-2
|570
|2
|6. Arkansas
|4-2
|557
|4
|7. LSU
|7-1
|544
|7
|8. Oklahoma State
|4-2
|526
|8
|9. Oregon State
|7-0
|491
|20
|10. Arizona
|7-1
|486
|15
|11. Tennessee
|7-0
|438
|16
|12. Notre Dame
|5-1
|400
|11
|13. Georgia
|7-0
|383
|17
|14. TCU
|6-1
|355
|18
|15. Mississippi St.
|4-3
|310
|3
|16. Florida
|6-2
|308
|10
|17. Florida State
|5-2
|298
|14
|18. Texas Tech
|5-2
|239
|12
|19. Liberty
|6-1
|208
|NR
|20. Georgia Tech
|7-1
|204
|23
|21. Maryland
|7-0
|186
|NR
|22. Virginia
|7-0
|144
|21
|23. Miami
|7-1
|119
|NR
|24. North Carolina
|6-1
|91
|NR
|25. Sacramento State
|7-0
|68
|NR
Dropped out: No. 13 East Carolina (2-5); No. 19 UC Irvine (4-3); No. 22 Dallas Baptist (4-3); No. 24 UCLA (5-3); No. 25 Duke (4-3).
Others receiving votes: Clemson (7-0) 66; Wake Forest (8-0) 50; UCLA (5-3) 33; UC Irvine (4-3) 22; Tulane (6-1) 18; Missouri (6-1) 16; East Carolina (2-5) 15; Long Beach State (2-4) 15; Tennessee Tech (6-0) 15; Duke (4-3) 14; Coastal Carolina (6-1) 13; Southern Mississippi (5-2) 13; Old Dominion (5-1) 12; Texas State (7-1) 12; Texas A&M (5-2) 11; Alabama-Birmingham (6-1) 10; Portland (6-1) 8; Davidson (6-1) 6; Louisiana Tech (5-2) 6; West Virginia (5-2) 6; Saint Mary’s (7-0) 5; Belmont (8-1) 4; Dallas Baptist (4-3) 4; Kentucky (7-0) 4; Michigan (5-2) 4; Oklahoma (5-2) 4; South Carolina (6-1) 4; Brigham Young (5-2) 3; UC Santa Barbara (5-2) 3; Auburn (5-2) 2; Iowa (4-2) 2; Connecticut (5-1) 1; Oregon (4-3) 1; Pennsylvania (2-1) 1; Purdue (8-0) 1; Southeast Missouri State (5-1) 1.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.