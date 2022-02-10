OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
United States 9, Britain 7

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:59 PM

United States 9, Britain 7

United States 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 9
Britain 0 0 0 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 7

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

J. Shuster Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Britain

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 80.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

H. McMillan Shots: 19, Points: 71, Percentage: 93.

B. Mouat Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.

