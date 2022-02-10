United States 9, Britain 7
|United States
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|—
|9
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|7
United States
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
J. Shuster Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Britain
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 80.
G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
H. McMillan Shots: 19, Points: 71, Percentage: 93.
B. Mouat Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.
