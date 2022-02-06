United States 8, Switzerland 0 United States 5 2 1 — 8 Switzerland 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1,…

United States 8, Switzerland 0

United States 5 2 1 — 8 Switzerland 0 0 0 — 0

First Period_1, United States, Hilary Knight (Hannah Brandt, Megan Keller), 05:40 (pp). 2, United States, Jesse Compher (Hayley Scamurra, Megan Bozek), 14:04. 3, United States, Hilary Knight, 14:13. 4, United States, Kelly Pannek, 16:15. 5, United States, Amanda Kessel (Jincy Dunne, Cayla Barnes), 19:38. Penalties_Keely Moy, Switzerland (delaying the game); Phoebe Staenz, Switzerland (illegal hit).

Second Period_6, United States, Kelly Pannek (Amanda Kessel, Alex Carpenter), 22:11. 7, United States, Jesse Compher (Megan Bozek, Jincy Dunne), 37:12. Penalties_Abby Roque, United States (illegal check to the head or neck); Lisa Ruedi, Switzerland (tripping).

Third Period_8, United States, Dani Cameranesi (Kelly Pannek, Cayla Barnes), 57:29. Penalties_Lisa Ruedi, Switzerland (roughing); Jesse Compher, United States (hooking).

Shots on Goal_Switzerland 4-4-4_12. United States 22-24-20_66.

Goalies_Switzerland, Andrea Braendli, Saskia Maurer. United States, Alex Cavallini, Maddie Rooney.

Referee_Maria Furberg, Sweden. Lacey Senuk, Canada. Alex Clarke, Canada. Sara Strong, United States.

