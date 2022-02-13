OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
United States 8, South Korea 6

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 10:56 PM

United States 8, South Korea 6

United States 0 1 0 1 0 1 3 0 2 0 8
South Korea 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 6

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 78.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

