United States 8, South Korea 6

United States 0 1 0 1 0 1 3 0 2 0 — 8 South Korea 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 — 6

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 78.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

