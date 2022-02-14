United States 7, Switzerland 4 United States 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 1 1 — 7 Switzerland…

United States 7, Switzerland 4

United States 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 1 1 — 7 Switzerland 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 — 4

United States

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 271, Team Percentage: 86.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 82.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

B. Schwarz Shots: 17, Points: 47, Percentage: 69.

