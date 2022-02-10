United States 7, Denmark 5
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|7
|Denmark
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|5
United States
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 80.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
B. Hamilton Shots: 19, Points: 48, Percentage: 63.
T. Peterson Shots: 19, Points: 65, Percentage: 86.
Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 78.
M. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
