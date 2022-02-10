United States 7, Denmark 5 United States 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 7 Denmark…

United States 7, Denmark 5

United States 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 7 Denmark 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 — 5

United States

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 80.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

B. Hamilton Shots: 19, Points: 48, Percentage: 63.

T. Peterson Shots: 19, Points: 65, Percentage: 86.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 78.

M. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.