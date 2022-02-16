OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » Sports » United States 7, Denmark 5

United States 7, Denmark 5

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

United States 7, Denmark 5

United States 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 1 1 0 7
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

United States

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 51.

M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.

K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 93.

M. Krause Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up