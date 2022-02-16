United States 7, Denmark 5 United States 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 1 1 0 — 7 Denmark…

United States 7, Denmark 5

United States 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 1 1 0 — 7 Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 5

United States

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 51.

M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.

K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 93.

M. Krause Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.