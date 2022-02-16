United States 7, Denmark 5
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|7
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|—
|5
United States
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.
J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.
Denmark
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 51.
M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.
K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 93.
M. Krause Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.
