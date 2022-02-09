United States 9, ROC 3
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|9
|ROC
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
United States
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 169, Team Percentage: 75.
B. Hamilton Shots: 14, Points: 26, Percentage: 46.
T. Peterson Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.
T. Peterson Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
N. Roth Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
ROC
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 179, Team Percentage: 80.
G. Arsenkina Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
A. Kovaleva Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
E. Kuzmina Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.
J. Portunova Shots: 14, Points: 39, Percentage: 70.
