United States 9, ROC 3

United States 2 0 0 1 1 2 0 3 0 0 — 9 ROC 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3

United States

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 169, Team Percentage: 75.

B. Hamilton Shots: 14, Points: 26, Percentage: 46.

T. Peterson Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.

T. Peterson Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

N. Roth Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

ROC

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 179, Team Percentage: 80.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.

J. Portunova Shots: 14, Points: 39, Percentage: 70.

