United States 3, Germany 2

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 10:36 AM

United States 1 1 1 3
Germany 1 0 1 2

First Period_1, Germany, Patrick Hager (Matthias Plachta, Dominik Kahun), 02:00 (pp). 2, United States, Steven Kampfer (Andy Miele, Brian O’Neill), 04:26 (pp). Penalties_Brock Faber, United States (holding an opponent); Tom Kuhnhackl, Germany (holding an opponent); Lean Bergmann, Germany (slashing); Nathan Smith, United States (slashing); Marcel Brandt, Germany (holding an opponent); Kenny Agostino, United States (high sticking).

Second Period_3, United States, Matt Knies (Nick Abruzzese, Aaron Ness), 24:50. Penalties_Lean Bergmann, Germany (delaying the game); Brendan Brisson, United States (tripping); Noah Cates, United States (tripping); Fabio Wagner, Germany (cross-checking).

Third Period_4, United States, Nathan Smith, 42:47. 5, Germany, Tom Kuhnhackl (Lean Bergmann, Jonas Muller), 57:31. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_United States 8-14-10_32. Germany 9-7-10_26.

Goalies_United States, Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann. Germany, Danny aus den Birken, Felix Bruckmann.

Referee_Yevgeni Romasko, Russia. Maxim Sidorenko, Belarus. David Obwegeser, Switzerland. Jiri Ondracek, Czech Republic.

