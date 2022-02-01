CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
UFC President White reaches partnership with NASCAR team

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 3:03 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — UFC President Dana White has struck a partnership deal with the Pitbull-owned NASCAR race team Trackhouse Racing starting this week at the exhibition Clash in Los Angeles.

White’s Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will serve as primary sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

“This is an absolute (wicked) car, and I can’t wait to see it compete on the track at the Coliseum on Sunday,” White said.

Trackhouse Racing fields two full-time NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2022 with drivers Chastain and Daniel Suárez. Trackhouse Racing, owned by Justin Marks and Pitbull, ran with Suarez last year. Trackhouse then bought Chip Ganassi’s team and expanded to two cars for this season.

“We want to transcend our sport, work with innovative minds and powerful brands, and Dana White, along with Howler Head and UFC exemplify that. Dana’s influence, vision, and passion is inspiring and I’m looking forward to working with him on amplifying both our brands and hopefully along the way, learning from him as well,” Marks said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

