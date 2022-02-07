OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Tuesday’s Speedskating Start List

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 7:50 PM

Tuesday

Men

1500m

1. Peter Michael, New Zealand.

2. Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, Canada.

3. Haralds Silovs, Latvia.

4. Ruslan Zakharov, ROC.

5. Park Seonghyeon, South Korea.

6. Cornelius Kersten, Britain.

7. Marcel Bosker, Netherlands.

8. Lian Ziwen, China.

9. Dmitriy Morozov, Kazakhstan.

10. Wang Haotian, China.

11. Alessio Trentini, Italy.

12. Daniil Aldoshkin, ROC.

13. Casey Dawson, United States.

14. Mathias Voste, Belgium.

15. Tyson Langelaar, Canada.

16. Sergei Trofimov, ROC.

17. Emery Lehman, United States.

18. Thomas Krol, Netherlands.

19. Peder Kongshaug, Norway.

20. Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands.

21. Kim Minseok, South Korea.

22. Bart Swings, Belgium.

23. Kristian Ulekleiv, Norway.

24. Seitaro Ichinohe, Japan.

25. Joey Mantia, United States.

26. Ning Zhongyan, China.

27. Takuro Oda, Japan.

28. Connor Howe, Canada.

29. Allan Dahl Johansson, Norway.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

