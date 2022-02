BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bozeman 80, Billings West 62 Butte Central 68, Anaconda 39 Hamilton 51, East Helena 40 Harrison-Willow Creek…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bozeman 80, Billings West 62

Butte Central 68, Anaconda 39

Hamilton 51, East Helena 40

Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Sheridan 32

Lodge Grass 108, Huntley Project 70

Seeley-Swan 70, Lincoln 25

St. Labre 105, Lame Deer 67

Terry 69, Plevna 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

