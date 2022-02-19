OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Top-seeded Norrie, 2nd-seeded Opelka reach Delray final

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 11:16 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie beat fourth-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal Saturday. Opelka edged John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in exactly three hours in the late match.

The final will be the second at Delray for Opelka, the tournament’s 2020 champion. It’ll also be the first time in the tournament’s 30-year history that the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed advanced to the final.

The closest instances of that happening: a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 3 finals, along with a pair of No. 2 vs. No. 3 finals. But there’s never been a 1 vs. 2 at Delray, until now.

