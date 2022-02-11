OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:00 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 63, Garrard Co. 57

Bath Co. 67, Trinity Christian 41

Belfry 59, Magoffin Co. 57

Bell Co. 82, Clay Co. 60

Boyd Co. 75, Elliott Co. 62

Bullitt East 71, South Oldham 56

Campbell Co. 61, Ryle 57

Christian Co. 67, Fort Campbell 10

Cordia 78, Letcher County Central 76

Cumberland Co. 75, Green Co. 68

Elk Valley Christian, W.Va. 79, Carter Christian 45

Evangel Christian 71, Lou. Central 39

Fairview 66, St. Patrick 52

Frankfort 73, Frankfort Christian 46

Great Crossing 74, St. Henry 72

Henry Co. 80, Trimble Co. 71

Highlands 81, Conner 67

John Hardin 87, Bardstown 81

LaRue Co. 70, Caverna 30

Lex. Bryan Station 80, Lex. Tates Creek 56

Lex. Lafayette 66, Lex. Christian 63

Lex. Paul Dunbar 71, Lex. Henry Clay 68, 3OT

Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Jeffersontown 55

Lou. Collegiate 63, Lou. Valley 41

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 88, Butler, Ga. 82, 2OT

Lou. Seneca 62, Lou. Fairdale 55

Lou. Trinity 72, Lou. Atherton 54

Lyon Co. 72, Muhlenberg County 69

Mason Co. 54, Bishop Brossart 45

McLean Co. 67, Dawson Springs 23

Montgomery Co. 54, Powell Co. 37

Murray 67, Hickman Co. 43

Nicholas Co. 67, Burgin 56

Oldham County 84, Gallatin Co. 60

Oneida Baptist 69, Somerset Christian 37

Perry Co. Central 71, Leslie Co. 35

Pike Co. Central 56, Knott Co. Central 50

Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 84, Lou. Portland Christian 38

Rose Hill Christian 42, Hannan, W.Va. 32

Thomas Nelson 74, Washington Co. 64

Trigg Co. 52, Caldwell Co. 49, OT

West Carter 73, Morgan Co. 52

West Jessamine 79, East Jessamine 59

Woodford Co. 65, Central Hardin 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Henry Co. vs. Western Hills, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

