Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 63, Garrard Co. 57
Bath Co. 67, Trinity Christian 41
Belfry 59, Magoffin Co. 57
Bell Co. 82, Clay Co. 60
Boyd Co. 75, Elliott Co. 62
Bullitt East 71, South Oldham 56
Campbell Co. 61, Ryle 57
Christian Co. 67, Fort Campbell 10
Cordia 78, Letcher County Central 76
Cumberland Co. 75, Green Co. 68
Elk Valley Christian, W.Va. 79, Carter Christian 45
Evangel Christian 71, Lou. Central 39
Fairview 66, St. Patrick 52
Frankfort 73, Frankfort Christian 46
Great Crossing 74, St. Henry 72
Henry Co. 80, Trimble Co. 71
Highlands 81, Conner 67
John Hardin 87, Bardstown 81
LaRue Co. 70, Caverna 30
Lex. Bryan Station 80, Lex. Tates Creek 56
Lex. Lafayette 66, Lex. Christian 63
Lex. Paul Dunbar 71, Lex. Henry Clay 68, 3OT
Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Jeffersontown 55
Lou. Collegiate 63, Lou. Valley 41
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 88, Butler, Ga. 82, 2OT
Lou. Seneca 62, Lou. Fairdale 55
Lou. Trinity 72, Lou. Atherton 54
Lyon Co. 72, Muhlenberg County 69
Mason Co. 54, Bishop Brossart 45
McLean Co. 67, Dawson Springs 23
Montgomery Co. 54, Powell Co. 37
Murray 67, Hickman Co. 43
Nicholas Co. 67, Burgin 56
Oldham County 84, Gallatin Co. 60
Oneida Baptist 69, Somerset Christian 37
Perry Co. Central 71, Leslie Co. 35
Pike Co. Central 56, Knott Co. Central 50
Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 84, Lou. Portland Christian 38
Rose Hill Christian 42, Hannan, W.Va. 32
Thomas Nelson 74, Washington Co. 64
Trigg Co. 52, Caldwell Co. 49, OT
West Carter 73, Morgan Co. 52
West Jessamine 79, East Jessamine 59
Woodford Co. 65, Central Hardin 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Henry Co. vs. Western Hills, ccd.
