Thursday’s Scores The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Anderson Co. 63, Garrard Co. 57 Bath Co. 67, Trinity Christian 41 Belfry 59, Magoffin Co. 57 Bell Co. 82, Clay Co. 60 Boyd Co. 75, Elliott Co. 62 Bullitt East 71, South Oldham 56 Campbell Co. 61, Ryle 57 Christian Co. 67, Fort Campbell 10 Cordia 78, Letcher County Central 76 Cumberland Co. 75, Green Co. 68 Elk Valley Christian, W.Va. 79, Carter Christian 45 Evangel Christian 71, Lou. Central 39 Fairview 66, St. Patrick 52 Frankfort 73, Frankfort Christian 46 Great Crossing 74, St. Henry 72 Henry Co. 80, Trimble Co. 71 Highlands 81, Conner 67 John Hardin 87, Bardstown 81 LaRue Co. 70, Caverna 30 Lex. Bryan Station 80, Lex. Tates Creek 56 Lex. Lafayette 66, Lex. Christian 63 Lex. Paul Dunbar 71, Lex. Henry Clay 68, 3OT Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Jeffersontown 55 Lou. Collegiate 63, Lou. Valley 41 Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 88, Butler, Ga. 82, 2OT Lou. Seneca 62, Lou. Fairdale 55 Lou. Trinity 72, Lou. Atherton 54 Lyon Co. 72, Muhlenberg County 69 Mason Co. 54, Bishop Brossart 45 McLean Co. 67, Dawson Springs 23 Montgomery Co. 54, Powell Co. 37 Murray 67, Hickman Co. 43 Nicholas Co. 67, Burgin 56 Oldham County 84, Gallatin Co. 60 Oneida Baptist 69, Somerset Christian 37 Perry Co. Central 71, Leslie Co. 35 Pike Co. Central 56, Knott Co. Central 50 Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 84, Lou. Portland Christian 38 Rose Hill Christian 42, Hannan, W.Va. 32 Thomas Nelson 74, Washington Co. 64 Trigg Co. 52, Caldwell Co. 49, OT West Carter 73, Morgan Co. 52 West Jessamine 79, East Jessamine 59 Woodford Co. 65, Central Hardin 58 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Henry Co. vs. Western Hills, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.