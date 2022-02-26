CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
The Honda Classic Scores

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 6:48 PM

Saturday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Third Round

Daniel Berger 65-65-69—199
Chris Kirk 65-68-71—204
Kurt Kitayama 64-69-71—204
Shane Lowry 70-67-67—204
Sepp Straka 71-64-69—204
Adam Svensson 69-65-71—205
Martin Contini 68-70-70—208
Dylan Frittelli 68-70-70—208
Lee Hodges 71-66-71—208
John Huh 72-65-71—208
Alex Noren 69-69-70—208
Sam Ryder 71-68-69—208
Beau Hossler 69-69-71—209
Mark Hubbard 70-64-75—209
Matthias Schwab 67-72-70—209
Brian Stuard 70-70-69—209
Nick Watney 71-67-71—209
Gary Woodland 69-69-71—209
Billy Horschel 68-74-68—210
Mackenzie Hughes 70-70-70—210
Andrew Kozan 67-75-68—210
Keith Mitchell 71-70-69—210
Chase Seiffert 69-66-75—210
Kevin Streelman 71-71-68—210
Curtis Thompson 70-72-68—210
Lee Westwood 69-70-71—210
Dylan Wu 68-73-69—210
Brooks Koepka 68-72-71—211
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-72-69—211
C.T. Pan 70-70-71—211
Mito Pereira 68-71-72—211
Ian Poulter 71-71-69—211
Rory Sabbatini 65-74-72—211
Sam Stevens 70-68-73—211
Rickie Fowler 72-70-70—212
Rick Lamb 72-70-70—212
Matthew NeSmith 72-70-70—212
Louis Oosthuizen 75-65-72—212
Taylor Pendrith 69-69-74—212
Aaron Rai 67-72-73—212
Roger Sloan 69-68-75—212
Jhonattan Vegas 69-71-72—212
Bill Haas 70-72-71—213
Russell Knox 69-69-75—213
David Lipsky 68-71-74—213
Denny McCarthy 71-71-71—213
William McGirt 68-70-75—213
Trey Mullinax 72-70-71—213
J.T. Poston 70-70-73—213
Davis Riley 70-72-71—213
Alex Smalley 71-70-72—213
Nick Taylor 77-65-71—213
Joshua Creel 72-69-73—214
Patrick Rodgers 68-74-72—214
J.J. Spaun 71-71-72—214
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-71-75—215
Brian Gay 76-66-73—215
Lucas Glover 69-72-74—215
Garrick Higgo 68-72-75—215
Brendon Todd 74-67-74—215
Martin Trainer 69-72-74—215
Cameron Young 68-73-74—215
Stephan Jaeger 68-73-75—216
Justin Lower 73-69-74—216
Callum Tarren 68-73-75—216
Vaughn Taylor 73-68-75—216
Danny Willett 67-72-77—216
Bronson Burgoon 68-72-77—217
Brett Drewitt 74-68-75—217
Ryan Palmer 68-74-75—217
Peter Uihlein 67-72-78—217
Austin Cook 72-70-80—222
Robert Streb 72-69-81—222

