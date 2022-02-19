The Genesis Invitational Scores

Saturday At Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, Calif. Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71 Third Round Joaquin Niemann 63-63-68—194…

Saturday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Third Round

Joaquin Niemann 63-63-68—194 Cameron Young 66-62-69—197 Viktor Hovland 71-64-65—200 Justin Thomas 67-64-70—201 Collin Morikawa 67-67-68—202 Max Homa 66-70-67—203 Marc Leishman 70-66-67—203 Maverick McNealy 68-68-67—203 Scottie Scheffler 66-72-65—203 Emiliano Grillo 69-70-65—204 Adam Scott 68-65-71—204 Paul Casey 68-71-66—205 Jason Kokrak 67-72-66—205 Danny Lee 70-70-65—205 Robert Macintyre 71-67-67—205 Sebastian Munoz 70-66-69—205 Xander Schauffele 69-70-66—205 Beau Hossler 69-69-68—206 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-67-67—206 Peter Malnati 69-68-69—206 Rory McIlroy 69-70-67—206 C.T. Pan 67-70-69—206 Mito Pereira 70-68-68—206 Jordan Spieth 66-67-73—206 Cameron Tringale 69-68-69—206 Russell Henley 72-66-69—207 Martin Laird 68-71-68—207 Taylor Moore 69-69-69—207 Carlos Ortiz 68-71-68—207 Sam Ryder 70-69-68—207 Erik Van Rooyen 74-65-68—207 Will Zalatoris 69-70-68—207 Keegan Bradley 69-68-71—208 Patrick Cantlay 70-72-66—208 Sergio Garcia 71-68-69—208 Lanto Griffin 74-66-68—208 Matt Jones 70-67-71—208 Pat Perez 70-68-70—208 Chez Reavie 74-68-66—208 Sepp Straka 74-68-66—208 Abraham Ancer 69-72-68—209 Dylan Frittelli 68-73-68—209 Lee Hodges 71-70-68—209 Patton Kizzire 68-72-69—209 Russell Knox 68-67-74—209 Scott Piercy 70-67-72—209 Andrew Putnam 70-70-69—209 Doc Redman 69-70-70—209 Cameron Smith 67-68-74—209 James Hahn 72-69-69—210 Hideki Matsuyama 72-70-68—210 Aaron Rai 72-70-68—210 Sahith Theegala 69-72-69—210 Jhonattan Vegas 70-72-68—210 Tony Finau 69-71-71—211 Rickie Fowler 71-71-69—211 Harry Higgs 75-67-69—211 Kevin Tway 68-69-74—211 Aaron Wise 70-70-71—211 Cameron Champ 72-70-70—212 Cameron Davis 71-71-70—212 Sungjae Im 71-66-75—212 Si Woo Kim 69-69-74—212 Hank Lebioda 69-73-70—212 Matthew NeSmith 69-73-70—212 Alex Noren 70-70-72—212 Jon Rahm 69-73-70—212 Brian Stuard 73-68-71—212 Nick Watney 71-67-74—212 Matt Kuchar 69-73-71—213 Alex Smalley 69-72-72—213 Charley Hoffman 67-75-72—214 Francesco Molinari 70-70-74—214 Joel Dahmen 70-72-73—215 Adam Long 68-73-74—215

