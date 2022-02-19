The Genesis Invitational Scores

Saturday
At Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71
Third Round
|Joaquin Niemann
|63-63-68—194
|Cameron Young
|66-62-69—197
|Viktor Hovland
|71-64-65—200
|Justin Thomas
|67-64-70—201
|Collin Morikawa
|67-67-68—202
|Max Homa
|66-70-67—203
|Marc Leishman
|70-66-67—203
|Maverick McNealy
|68-68-67—203
|Scottie Scheffler
|66-72-65—203
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-70-65—204
|Adam Scott
|68-65-71—204
|Paul Casey
|68-71-66—205
|Jason Kokrak
|67-72-66—205
|Danny Lee
|70-70-65—205
|Robert Macintyre
|71-67-67—205
|Sebastian Munoz
|70-66-69—205
|Xander Schauffele
|69-70-66—205
|Beau Hossler
|69-69-68—206
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|72-67-67—206
|Peter Malnati
|69-68-69—206
|Rory McIlroy
|69-70-67—206
|C.T. Pan
|67-70-69—206
|Mito Pereira
|70-68-68—206
|Jordan Spieth
|66-67-73—206
|Cameron Tringale
|69-68-69—206
|Russell Henley
|72-66-69—207
|Martin Laird
|68-71-68—207
|Taylor Moore
|69-69-69—207
|Carlos Ortiz
|68-71-68—207
|Sam Ryder
|70-69-68—207
|Erik Van Rooyen
|74-65-68—207
|Will Zalatoris
|69-70-68—207
|Keegan Bradley
|69-68-71—208
|Patrick Cantlay
|70-72-66—208
|Sergio Garcia
|71-68-69—208
|Lanto Griffin
|74-66-68—208
|Matt Jones
|70-67-71—208
|Pat Perez
|70-68-70—208
|Chez Reavie
|74-68-66—208
|Sepp Straka
|74-68-66—208
|Abraham Ancer
|69-72-68—209
|Dylan Frittelli
|68-73-68—209
|Lee Hodges
|71-70-68—209
|Patton Kizzire
|68-72-69—209
|Russell Knox
|68-67-74—209
|Scott Piercy
|70-67-72—209
|Andrew Putnam
|70-70-69—209
|Doc Redman
|69-70-70—209
|Cameron Smith
|67-68-74—209
|James Hahn
|72-69-69—210
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-70-68—210
|Aaron Rai
|72-70-68—210
|Sahith Theegala
|69-72-69—210
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-72-68—210
|Tony Finau
|69-71-71—211
|Rickie Fowler
|71-71-69—211
|Harry Higgs
|75-67-69—211
|Kevin Tway
|68-69-74—211
|Aaron Wise
|70-70-71—211
|Cameron Champ
|72-70-70—212
|Cameron Davis
|71-71-70—212
|Sungjae Im
|71-66-75—212
|Si Woo Kim
|69-69-74—212
|Hank Lebioda
|69-73-70—212
|Matthew NeSmith
|69-73-70—212
|Alex Noren
|70-70-72—212
|Jon Rahm
|69-73-70—212
|Brian Stuard
|73-68-71—212
|Nick Watney
|71-67-74—212
|Matt Kuchar
|69-73-71—213
|Alex Smalley
|69-72-72—213
|Charley Hoffman
|67-75-72—214
|Francesco Molinari
|70-70-74—214
|Joel Dahmen
|70-72-73—215
|Adam Long
|68-73-74—215
