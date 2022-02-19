CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
The Genesis Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:33 PM

Saturday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Third Round

Joaquin Niemann 63-63-68—194
Cameron Young 66-62-69—197
Viktor Hovland 71-64-65—200
Justin Thomas 67-64-70—201
Collin Morikawa 67-67-68—202
Max Homa 66-70-67—203
Marc Leishman 70-66-67—203
Maverick McNealy 68-68-67—203
Scottie Scheffler 66-72-65—203
Emiliano Grillo 69-70-65—204
Adam Scott 68-65-71—204
Paul Casey 68-71-66—205
Jason Kokrak 67-72-66—205
Danny Lee 70-70-65—205
Robert Macintyre 71-67-67—205
Sebastian Munoz 70-66-69—205
Xander Schauffele 69-70-66—205
Beau Hossler 69-69-68—206
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-67-67—206
Peter Malnati 69-68-69—206
Rory McIlroy 69-70-67—206
C.T. Pan 67-70-69—206
Mito Pereira 70-68-68—206
Jordan Spieth 66-67-73—206
Cameron Tringale 69-68-69—206
Russell Henley 72-66-69—207
Martin Laird 68-71-68—207
Taylor Moore 69-69-69—207
Carlos Ortiz 68-71-68—207
Sam Ryder 70-69-68—207
Erik Van Rooyen 74-65-68—207
Will Zalatoris 69-70-68—207
Keegan Bradley 69-68-71—208
Patrick Cantlay 70-72-66—208
Sergio Garcia 71-68-69—208
Lanto Griffin 74-66-68—208
Matt Jones 70-67-71—208
Pat Perez 70-68-70—208
Chez Reavie 74-68-66—208
Sepp Straka 74-68-66—208
Abraham Ancer 69-72-68—209
Dylan Frittelli 68-73-68—209
Lee Hodges 71-70-68—209
Patton Kizzire 68-72-69—209
Russell Knox 68-67-74—209
Scott Piercy 70-67-72—209
Andrew Putnam 70-70-69—209
Doc Redman 69-70-70—209
Cameron Smith 67-68-74—209
James Hahn 72-69-69—210
Hideki Matsuyama 72-70-68—210
Aaron Rai 72-70-68—210
Sahith Theegala 69-72-69—210
Jhonattan Vegas 70-72-68—210
Tony Finau 69-71-71—211
Rickie Fowler 71-71-69—211
Harry Higgs 75-67-69—211
Kevin Tway 68-69-74—211
Aaron Wise 70-70-71—211
Cameron Champ 72-70-70—212
Cameron Davis 71-71-70—212
Sungjae Im 71-66-75—212
Si Woo Kim 69-69-74—212
Hank Lebioda 69-73-70—212
Matthew NeSmith 69-73-70—212
Alex Noren 70-70-72—212
Jon Rahm 69-73-70—212
Brian Stuard 73-68-71—212
Nick Watney 71-67-74—212
Matt Kuchar 69-73-71—213
Alex Smalley 69-72-72—213
Charley Hoffman 67-75-72—214
Francesco Molinari 70-70-74—214
Joel Dahmen 70-72-73—215
Adam Long 68-73-74—215

