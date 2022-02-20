The Genesis Invitational Par Scores

Sunday At Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, Calif. Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71 Final Round Joaquin Niemann (550),…

Sunday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Final Round

Joaquin Niemann (550), $2,160,000 63-63-68-71—265 -19 Collin Morikawa (258), $1,068,000 67-67-68-65—267 -17 Cameron Young (258), $1,068,000 66-62-69-70—267 -17 Viktor Hovland (128), $540,000 71-64-65-70—270 -14 Adam Scott (128), $540,000 68-65-71-66—270 -14 Justin Thomas (105), $435,000 67-64-70-70—271 -13 Maverick McNealy (92), $390,000 68-68-67-69—272 -12 Scottie Scheffler (92), $390,000 66-72-65-69—272 -12 C.T. Pan (83), $351,000 67-70-69-67—273 -11 Max Homa (73), $303,000 66-70-67-71—274 -10 Rory McIlroy (73), $303,000 69-70-67-68—274 -10 Chez Reavie (73), $303,000 74-68-66-66—274 -10 Xander Schauffele (64), $243,000 69-70-66-70—275 -9 Cameron Tringale (64), $243,000 69-68-69-69—275 -9 Paul Casey (55), $189,000 68-71-66-71—276 -8 Matt Jones (55), $189,000 70-67-71-68—276 -8 Marc Leishman (55), $189,000 70-66-67-73—276 -8 Mito Pereira (55), $189,000 70-68-68-70—276 -8 Sepp Straka (55), $189,000 74-68-66-68—276 -8 Robert Macintyre (0), $189,000 71-67-67-71—276 -8 Emiliano Grillo (44), $125,880 69-70-65-73—277 -7 Danny Lee (44), $125,880 70-70-65-72—277 -7 Taylor Moore (44), $125,880 69-69-69-70—277 -7 Sebastian Munoz (44), $125,880 70-66-69-72—277 -7 Jon Rahm (44), $125,880 69-73-70-65—277 -7 Dylan Frittelli (33), $85,800 68-73-68-69—278 -6 Jason Kokrak (33), $85,800 67-72-66-73—278 -6 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (33), $85,800 72-67-67-72—278 -6 Peter Malnati (33), $85,800 69-68-69-72—278 -6 Sam Ryder (33), $85,800 70-69-68-71—278 -6 Jordan Spieth (33), $85,800 66-67-73-72—278 -6 Will Zalatoris (33), $85,800 69-70-68-71—278 -6 Patrick Cantlay (23), $64,000 70-72-66-71—279 -5 Tony Finau (23), $64,000 69-71-71-68—279 -5 Russell Henley (23), $64,000 72-66-69-72—279 -5 Sungjae Im (23), $64,000 71-66-75-67—279 -5 Russell Knox (23), $64,000 68-67-74-70—279 -5 Cameron Smith (23), $64,000 67-68-74-70—279 -5 Abraham Ancer (15), $45,000 69-72-68-71—280 -4 Sergio Garcia (15), $45,000 71-68-69-72—280 -4 Lanto Griffin (15), $45,000 74-66-68-72—280 -4 Lee Hodges (15), $45,000 71-70-68-71—280 -4 Martin Laird (15), $45,000 68-71-68-73—280 -4 Hideki Matsuyama (15), $45,000 72-70-68-70—280 -4 Carlos Ortiz (15), $45,000 68-71-68-73—280 -4 Pat Perez (15), $45,000 70-68-70-72—280 -4 Erik Van Rooyen (15), $45,000 74-65-68-73—280 -4 Keegan Bradley (9), $30,429 69-68-71-73—281 -3 Cameron Davis (9), $30,429 71-71-70-69—281 -3 Beau Hossler (9), $30,429 69-69-68-75—281 -3 Alex Noren (9), $30,429 70-70-72-69—281 -3 Andrew Putnam (9), $30,429 70-70-69-72—281 -3 Sahith Theegala (9), $30,429 69-72-69-71—281 -3 Kevin Tway (9), $30,429 68-69-74-70—281 -3 Rickie Fowler (6), $27,600 71-71-69-71—282 -2 Harry Higgs (6), $27,600 75-67-69-71—282 -2 Francesco Molinari (6), $27,600 70-70-74-68—282 -2 Matthew NeSmith (6), $27,600 69-73-70-70—282 -2 Jhonattan Vegas (6), $27,600 70-72-68-72—282 -2 Nick Watney (6), $27,600 71-67-74-70—282 -2 James Hahn (5), $26,160 72-69-69-73—283 -1 Patton Kizzire (5), $26,160 68-72-69-74—283 -1 Scott Piercy (5), $26,160 70-67-72-74—283 -1 Aaron Rai (5), $26,160 72-70-68-73—283 -1 Doc Redman (5), $26,160 69-70-70-74—283 -1 Brian Stuard (5), $26,160 73-68-71-71—283 -1 Cameron Champ (4), $24,960 72-70-70-72—284 E Matt Kuchar (4), $24,960 69-73-71-71—284 E Hank Lebioda (4), $24,960 69-73-70-72—284 E Aaron Wise (4), $24,960 70-70-71-73—284 E Charley Hoffman (3), $24,360 67-75-72-71—285 +1 Alex Smalley (3), $24,120 69-72-72-73—286 +2 Si Woo Kim (3), $23,880 69-69-74-75—287 +3 Joel Dahmen (3), $23,640 70-72-73-73—288 +4 Adam Long (3), $23,400 68-73-74-75—290 +6

