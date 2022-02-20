The Genesis Invitational Par Scores

Sunday
At Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71
Final Round
|Joaquin Niemann (550), $2,160,000
|63-63-68-71—265
|-19
|Collin Morikawa (258), $1,068,000
|67-67-68-65—267
|-17
|Cameron Young (258), $1,068,000
|66-62-69-70—267
|-17
|Viktor Hovland (128), $540,000
|71-64-65-70—270
|-14
|Adam Scott (128), $540,000
|68-65-71-66—270
|-14
|Justin Thomas (105), $435,000
|67-64-70-70—271
|-13
|Maverick McNealy (92), $390,000
|68-68-67-69—272
|-12
|Scottie Scheffler (92), $390,000
|66-72-65-69—272
|-12
|C.T. Pan (83), $351,000
|67-70-69-67—273
|-11
|Max Homa (73), $303,000
|66-70-67-71—274
|-10
|Rory McIlroy (73), $303,000
|69-70-67-68—274
|-10
|Chez Reavie (73), $303,000
|74-68-66-66—274
|-10
|Xander Schauffele (64), $243,000
|69-70-66-70—275
|-9
|Cameron Tringale (64), $243,000
|69-68-69-69—275
|-9
|Paul Casey (55), $189,000
|68-71-66-71—276
|-8
|Matt Jones (55), $189,000
|70-67-71-68—276
|-8
|Marc Leishman (55), $189,000
|70-66-67-73—276
|-8
|Mito Pereira (55), $189,000
|70-68-68-70—276
|-8
|Sepp Straka (55), $189,000
|74-68-66-68—276
|-8
|Robert Macintyre (0), $189,000
|71-67-67-71—276
|-8
|Emiliano Grillo (44), $125,880
|69-70-65-73—277
|-7
|Danny Lee (44), $125,880
|70-70-65-72—277
|-7
|Taylor Moore (44), $125,880
|69-69-69-70—277
|-7
|Sebastian Munoz (44), $125,880
|70-66-69-72—277
|-7
|Jon Rahm (44), $125,880
|69-73-70-65—277
|-7
|Dylan Frittelli (33), $85,800
|68-73-68-69—278
|-6
|Jason Kokrak (33), $85,800
|67-72-66-73—278
|-6
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (33), $85,800
|72-67-67-72—278
|-6
|Peter Malnati (33), $85,800
|69-68-69-72—278
|-6
|Sam Ryder (33), $85,800
|70-69-68-71—278
|-6
|Jordan Spieth (33), $85,800
|66-67-73-72—278
|-6
|Will Zalatoris (33), $85,800
|69-70-68-71—278
|-6
|Patrick Cantlay (23), $64,000
|70-72-66-71—279
|-5
|Tony Finau (23), $64,000
|69-71-71-68—279
|-5
|Russell Henley (23), $64,000
|72-66-69-72—279
|-5
|Sungjae Im (23), $64,000
|71-66-75-67—279
|-5
|Russell Knox (23), $64,000
|68-67-74-70—279
|-5
|Cameron Smith (23), $64,000
|67-68-74-70—279
|-5
|Abraham Ancer (15), $45,000
|69-72-68-71—280
|-4
|Sergio Garcia (15), $45,000
|71-68-69-72—280
|-4
|Lanto Griffin (15), $45,000
|74-66-68-72—280
|-4
|Lee Hodges (15), $45,000
|71-70-68-71—280
|-4
|Martin Laird (15), $45,000
|68-71-68-73—280
|-4
|Hideki Matsuyama (15), $45,000
|72-70-68-70—280
|-4
|Carlos Ortiz (15), $45,000
|68-71-68-73—280
|-4
|Pat Perez (15), $45,000
|70-68-70-72—280
|-4
|Erik Van Rooyen (15), $45,000
|74-65-68-73—280
|-4
|Keegan Bradley (9), $30,429
|69-68-71-73—281
|-3
|Cameron Davis (9), $30,429
|71-71-70-69—281
|-3
|Beau Hossler (9), $30,429
|69-69-68-75—281
|-3
|Alex Noren (9), $30,429
|70-70-72-69—281
|-3
|Andrew Putnam (9), $30,429
|70-70-69-72—281
|-3
|Sahith Theegala (9), $30,429
|69-72-69-71—281
|-3
|Kevin Tway (9), $30,429
|68-69-74-70—281
|-3
|Rickie Fowler (6), $27,600
|71-71-69-71—282
|-2
|Harry Higgs (6), $27,600
|75-67-69-71—282
|-2
|Francesco Molinari (6), $27,600
|70-70-74-68—282
|-2
|Matthew NeSmith (6), $27,600
|69-73-70-70—282
|-2
|Jhonattan Vegas (6), $27,600
|70-72-68-72—282
|-2
|Nick Watney (6), $27,600
|71-67-74-70—282
|-2
|James Hahn (5), $26,160
|72-69-69-73—283
|-1
|Patton Kizzire (5), $26,160
|68-72-69-74—283
|-1
|Scott Piercy (5), $26,160
|70-67-72-74—283
|-1
|Aaron Rai (5), $26,160
|72-70-68-73—283
|-1
|Doc Redman (5), $26,160
|69-70-70-74—283
|-1
|Brian Stuard (5), $26,160
|73-68-71-71—283
|-1
|Cameron Champ (4), $24,960
|72-70-70-72—284
|E
|Matt Kuchar (4), $24,960
|69-73-71-71—284
|E
|Hank Lebioda (4), $24,960
|69-73-70-72—284
|E
|Aaron Wise (4), $24,960
|70-70-71-73—284
|E
|Charley Hoffman (3), $24,360
|67-75-72-71—285
|+1
|Alex Smalley (3), $24,120
|69-72-72-73—286
|+2
|Si Woo Kim (3), $23,880
|69-69-74-75—287
|+3
|Joel Dahmen (3), $23,640
|70-72-73-73—288
|+4
|Adam Long (3), $23,400
|68-73-74-75—290
|+6
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.