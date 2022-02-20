CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Test of Faith is…

Test of Faith is harness racing’s Horse of the Year.

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Test of Faith, a winner of 14 of 16 starts last season, is harness racing’s Horse of the Year.

The award was announced Sunday night at the annual U.S. Harness Writers Association meeting.

Test of Faith is the fourth 3-year-old filly to earn the sport’s highest honor, joining Rainbow Blue (2004), Bunny Lake (2001), and Fan Hanover (1981). She received 85 of the 146 votes cast by the association’s members. Niki Hill, the leading 2-year-old filly pacer, was a distant second with 19 votes.

A model of consistency, Test of Faith finished second in the two races she didn’t win for the team of trainer Brett Pelling and driver David Miller. She earned $1.06 million for the partnership of Melvin Segal, Kentuckiana Racing Stable, and Eddie Gran.

Pelling has trained two Horse of the Year winners with Test Of Faith joining Rocknroll Hanover (2005). Miller was the regular driver of two previous Horse of the Year honorees, Always B Miki (2016) and No Pan Intended (2003).

Other honorees included Dexter Dunn as Driver of the Year and Richard “Nifty” Norman as Trainer of the Year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up