OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » Sports » Switzerland 9, United States 6

Switzerland 9, United States 6

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Switzerland 9, United States 6

Switzerland 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 9
United States 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 6

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 52, Percentage: 68.

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up