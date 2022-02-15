Switzerland 8, South Korea 4

OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 11:05 PM

Switzerland 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 2 8
South Korea 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

