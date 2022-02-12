Switzerland 8, Denmark 6 Switzerland 2 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 8 Denmark 0 0…

Switzerland 8, Denmark 6

Switzerland 2 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 8 Denmark 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 — 6

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 294, Team Percentage: 93.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

B. Schwarz Shots: 19, Points: 72, Percentage: 95.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.

H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

M. Krause Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.