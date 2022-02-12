Switzerland 8, Denmark 5 Switzerland 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 — 8 Denmark 0 0…

Switzerland 8, Denmark 5

Switzerland 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 — 8 Denmark 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 — 5

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 70.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 64.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.

M. Dupont Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 74.

