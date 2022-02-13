Switzerland 8, Canada 4 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 2 — 8 Canada 0 0…

Switzerland 8, Canada 4

Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 2 — 8 Canada 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 4

Switzerland

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 87.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 74, Percentage: 97.

A. Paetz Shots: 19, Points: 66, Percentage: 87.

Canada

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 79.

K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

J. Jones Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.