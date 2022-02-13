Switzerland 8, Canada 4
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|—
|8
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Switzerland
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 87.
M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 74, Percentage: 97.
A. Paetz Shots: 19, Points: 66, Percentage: 87.
Canada
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 79.
K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
J. Jones Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.
