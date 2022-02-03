OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Switzerland 8, Britain 7

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 8:46 AM

Switzerland 8, Britain 7

Switzerland 0 3 0 3 0 1 0 1 8
Britain 1 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 7

Switzerland

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

J. Perret Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

Britain

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 74.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

