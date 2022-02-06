OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Switzerland 6, United States 5

Switzerland 6, United States 5

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 8:45 AM

Switzerland 6, United States 5

Switzerland 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 6
United States 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 5

Switzerland

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 83.

M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: 82, Percentage: 85.

J. Perret Shots: 15, Points: 48, Percentage: 80.

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 129, Team Percentage: 81.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 78, Percentage: 81.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

