Switzerland 6, United States 5
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|6
|United States
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|5
Switzerland
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 83.
M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: 82, Percentage: 85.
J. Perret Shots: 15, Points: 48, Percentage: 80.
United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 129, Team Percentage: 81.
C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 78, Percentage: 81.
V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.
