Switzerland 6, ROC 3
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|6
|ROC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
Switzerland
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 83.
S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
B. Schwarz Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
ROC
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.
A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
S. Glukhov Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
