Switzerland 6, ROC 3 Switzerland 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 6 ROC 0 0…

Switzerland 6, ROC 3

Switzerland 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 6 ROC 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 — 3

Switzerland

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

B. Schwarz Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

ROC

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.

A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

S. Glukhov Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.