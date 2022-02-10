OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Sports » Switzerland 6, ROC 3

Switzerland 6, ROC 3

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Switzerland 6, ROC 3

Switzerland 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 6
ROC 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3

Switzerland

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

B. Schwarz Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

ROC

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.

A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

S. Glukhov Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up