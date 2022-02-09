Switzerland 6, Britain 5 (Extra Ends)
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|6
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|5
Switzerland
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 282, Team Percentage: 80.
M. Barbezat Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.
A. Paetz Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Britain
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 78.
J. Dodds Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
H. Duff Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
E. Muirhead Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
V. Wright Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.