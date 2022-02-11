Switzerland 5, Canada 3 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 5 Canada 0 0…

Switzerland 5, Canada 3

Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 5 Canada 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 81.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

S. Michel Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.

Canada

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 88.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

B. Gushue Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.

