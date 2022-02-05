Switzerland 11, Czech Republic 3 Switzerland 3 1 3 2 1 0 1 0 — 11 Czech Republic 0 0…

Switzerland 11, Czech Republic 3

Switzerland 3 1 3 2 1 0 1 0 — 11 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3

Switzerland

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 90.

J. Perret Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 93.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

T. Paul Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Z. Paulova Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

