Bronze Medal Game Sweden 9, Switzerland 7 Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 2 0 — 9…

Bronze Medal Game

Sweden 9, Switzerland 7

Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 2 0 — 9 Switzerland 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 — 7

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 258, Team Percentage: 82.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 75.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

