Sweden 9, Italy 3

Sweden 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 0 3 0 — 9 Italy 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3

Sweden

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 232, Team Percentage: 91.

N. Edin Shots: 16, Points: 64, Percentage: 100.

O. Eriksson Shots: 16, Points: 54, Percentage: 84.

C. Sundgren Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

R. Wranaa Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

Italy

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 207, Team Percentage: 81.

S. Arman Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

S. Gonin Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.

A. Mosaner Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

J. Retornaz Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.

