Sweden 8, South Korea 4 Sweden 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 1 — 8 South Korea…

Sweden 8, South Korea 4

Sweden 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 1 — 8 South Korea 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 79.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.