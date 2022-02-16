OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Home » Sports » Sweden 8, ROC 5

Sweden 8, ROC 5

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sweden 8, ROC 5

Sweden 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 8
ROC 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 5

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

ROC

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 80.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up