Sweden 8, ROC 5 Sweden 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 — 8 ROC 2 0…

Sweden 8, ROC 5

Sweden 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 — 8 ROC 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 5

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

ROC

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 80.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.