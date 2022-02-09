Sweden 8, Japan 5 Sweden 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 3 0 — 8 Japan 0 0…

Sweden 8, Japan 5

Sweden 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 3 0 — 8 Japan 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 — 5

Sweden

Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 86.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

S. Mabergs Shots: 18, Points: 66, Percentage: 92.

Japan

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 84.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 78, Percentage: 98.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

