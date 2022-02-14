Sweden 9, Denmark 3 Sweden 0 0 2 3 0 3 0 1 0 0 — 9 Denmark 1 0…

Sweden 9, Denmark 3

Sweden 0 0 2 3 0 3 0 1 0 0 — 9 Denmark 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 3

Sweden

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 91.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.

S. Mabergs Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

S. McManus Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

Denmark

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 171, Team Percentage: 76.

M. Dupont Shots: 14, Points: 37, Percentage: 66.

D. Dupont Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

M. Halse Shots: 14, Points: 35, Percentage: 63.

M. Larsen Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.

