Sweden 7, ROC 5
Sweden
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 281, Team Percentage: 88.
N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
ROC
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.
S. Glukhov Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
