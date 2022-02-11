Sweden 7, Canada 4 Sweden 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 0 1 — 7 Canada 0 0…

Sweden 7, Canada 4

Sweden 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 0 1 — 7 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 — 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 88.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

N. Edin Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.

Canada

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 83.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 79, Percentage: 99.

B. Gushue Shots: 19, Points: 43, Percentage: 57.

