Sweden 7, Canada 4
|Sweden
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|—
|7
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|4
Sweden
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 88.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
N. Edin Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.
Canada
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 83.
B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 79, Percentage: 99.
B. Gushue Shots: 19, Points: 43, Percentage: 57.
