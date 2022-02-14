Sweden 6, Switzerland 5 (Extra Ends) Sweden 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 — 6…

Sweden 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 — 6 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 5

Sweden

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 80.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 22, Points: 64, Percentage: 73.

S. Mabergs Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

S. McManus Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Barbezat Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

A. Paetz Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

