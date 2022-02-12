Sweden 6, Norway 4 Sweden 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 6 Norway 0 0…

Sweden 6, Norway 4

Sweden 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 6 Norway 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

