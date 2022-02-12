OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » Sports » Sweden 6, Norway 4

Sweden 6, Norway 4

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sweden 6, Norway 4

Sweden 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 6
Norway 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up