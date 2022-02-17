Sweden 5, Canada 3

OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:58 AM

Sweden 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 5
Canada 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 89.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 79.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

B. Gushue Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

