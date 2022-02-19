Gold Medal Game
Sweden 5, Britain 4 (Extra Ends)
|Sweden
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|5
|Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Sweden
Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 326, Team Percentage: 94.
O. Eriksson Shots: 22, Points: 82, Percentage: 93.
C. Sundgren Shots: 22, Points: 87, Percentage: 99.
R. Wranaa Shots: 22, Points: 84, Percentage: 95.
N. Edin Shots: 21, Points: 73, Percentage: 87.
Britain
Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 312, Team Percentage: 90.
G. Hardie Shots: 22, Points: 83, Percentage: 94.
B. Lammie Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
H. McMillan Shots: 22, Points: 84, Percentage: 95.
B. Mouat Shots: 21, Points: 75, Percentage: 89.
